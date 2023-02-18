The Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Braves score an average of 63.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Alcorn State has a 10-6 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
  • When it scores more than 60.4 points, Alcorn State is 7-4.
  • The Lady Tigers average only 3.6 more points per game (68.1) than the Lady Braves allow (64.5).
  • When Jackson State totals more than 64.5 points, it is 11-1.
  • Jackson State has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.1 points.

Alcorn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/6/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 74-51 Davey Whitney Complex
2/11/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 68-60 Moore Gymnasium
2/13/2023 @ Florida A&M W 73-67 Al Lawson Center
2/18/2023 @ Jackson State - Williams Assembly Center
2/25/2023 Prairie View A&M - Davey Whitney Complex
2/27/2023 Texas Southern - Davey Whitney Complex

