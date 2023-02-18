The Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) and the Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) meet at Williams Assembly Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on HBCUGo. The game has no line set.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: HBCUGo

Where: Jackson, Mississippi

Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jackson State Betting Records & Stats

Out of Jackson State's 23 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (39.1%).

The Tigers have gone 11-11-0 ATS this season.

Jackson State (11-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.2% more often than Alcorn State (11-12-0) this year.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jackson State 68.2 135.5 75.7 147.3 140.8 Alcorn State 67.3 135.5 71.6 147.3 136.2

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

Jackson State has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

The Tigers have covered six times in 13 chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The Tigers score just 3.4 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Braves allow (71.6).

Jackson State has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 3-6 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jackson State 11-11-0 9-13-0 Alcorn State 11-12-0 13-10-0

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits

Jackson State Alcorn State 5-1 Home Record 6-1 4-14 Away Record 7-9 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-5-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-4-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

