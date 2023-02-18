Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-23) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-22) squaring off at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Delta Devilettes are coming off of a 66-61 loss to Alabama State in their last outing on Monday.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Southern 73, Mississippi Valley State 64
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- The Delta Devilettes notched their best win of the season on December 14, when they beat the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 317 in our computer rankings, 67-63.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 72nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (five).
- Mississippi Valley State has 14 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes have been outscored by 22.7 points per game (posting 55.5 points per game, 335th in college basketball, while allowing 78.2 per outing, 358th in college basketball) and have a -543 scoring differential.
- Mississippi Valley State scores more in conference play (57.2 points per game) than overall (55.5).
- At home the Delta Devilettes are scoring 55.6 points per game, 1.0 more than they are averaging away (54.6).
- In 2022-23 Mississippi Valley State is allowing 3.1 fewer points per game at home (75.6) than on the road (78.7).
- While the Delta Devilettes are posting 55.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 54.9 points per contest.
