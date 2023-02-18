The Nashville Predators (25-21-6), losers of three home games in a row, host the Florida Panthers (28-24-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL.

Predators vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-130) Predators (+110) 6.5

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have been an underdog 28 times, and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

Nashville has gone 7-11, a 38.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has played 21 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Predators vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 200 (2nd) Goals 140 (29th) 199 (27th) Goals Allowed 155 (12th) 44 (7th) Power Play Goals 27 (27th) 53 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (16th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Three of Nashville's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Predators have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (140 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Predators have given up 155 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -15.

