Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (26-0) and Ole Miss Rebels (20-6) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Rebels are coming off of a 69-60 loss to LSU in their last outing on Thursday.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 71, Ole Miss 58
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on January 29 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42) in our computer rankings.
- The Rebels have three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
- Ole Miss has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 45) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 49) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 49) on January 1
- 79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 86) on December 29
- 74-52 at home over Kentucky (No. 101) on February 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels average 70.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 55.3 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +396 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.
- With 67.5 points per game in SEC matchups, Ole Miss is scoring 3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.5 PPG).
- The Rebels are scoring 76.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss is giving up 51.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 59.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Rebels have been putting up 66.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.