How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) are home in SWAC action versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11 SWAC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
- TV: HBCUGo
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have given up to their opponents.
- Mississippi Valley State is 3-7 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Delta Devils are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 28th.
- The Delta Devils put up an average of 60.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 69 the Panthers give up.
- When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 67.8 points, it is 1-7.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Mississippi Valley State is scoring 10.7 more points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (58.2).
- At home, the Delta Devils give up 70.1 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.
- Mississippi Valley State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (34.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|L 70-68
|Harrison HPER Complex
|2/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 76-70
|Harrison HPER Complex
|2/18/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|L 80-62
|Health & PE Arena
|2/20/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
|2/25/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|3/2/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
