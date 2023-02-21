The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Mississippi State has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Tigers games have hit the over 15 out of 27 times this season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The Bulldogs were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.