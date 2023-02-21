Mississippi State vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 21
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Mississippi State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-3.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Missouri (-4.5)
|138
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Missouri (-3.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mississippi State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Tigers games have hit the over 15 out of 27 times this season.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The Bulldogs were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.