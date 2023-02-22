The Old Dominion Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Ted Constant Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Southern Miss has compiled a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Golden Eagles' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Old Dominion is 14-12-1 ATS this year.

So far this season, 11 out of the Monarchs' 27 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.