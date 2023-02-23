The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks' 72.6 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 57.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 15-4.

When it scores more than 57.3 points, Arkansas is 18-7.

The Bulldogs record 71.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.9 the Razorbacks allow.

Mississippi State has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.6 points.

The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (38.2%).

Mississippi State Schedule