The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks' 72.6 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 57.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When Arkansas gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 15-4.
  • When it scores more than 57.3 points, Arkansas is 18-7.
  • The Bulldogs record 71.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.9 the Razorbacks allow.
  • Mississippi State has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.
  • Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (38.2%).

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Texas A&M W 70-62 Humphrey Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ Missouri L 75-62 Mizzou Arena
2/19/2023 Alabama W 60-45 Humphrey Coliseum
2/23/2023 Arkansas - Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.