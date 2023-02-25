Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (16-8) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-24) matching up at Williams Assembly Center has a projected final score of 81-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Jackson State Lady Tigers claimed an 81-49 win against Alcorn State.
Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 81, Texas Southern 52
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- When the Jackson State Lady Tigers defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 81 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-63 on November 15, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Jackson State Lady Tigers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.
- Jackson State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 166) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 243) on January 30
- 77-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on February 13
- 82-60 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on January 21
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while giving up 60 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Jackson State puts up more points per contest (74.9) than its season average (68.6).
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers are scoring 75.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (64.1).
- Jackson State is allowing 53.9 points per game this year at home, which is 11.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (65.2).
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 77.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.5 points more than the 68.6 they've scored this year.
