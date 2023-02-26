The LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) aim to extend a 16-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Mississippi State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs average 15 more points per game (72) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57).
  • Mississippi State is 19-8 when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.
  • Mississippi State has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 57 points.
  • The 85.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 27.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.9).
  • LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 57.9 points.
  • LSU is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 72 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (40.9%).
  • The Bulldogs' 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Lady Tigers have given up.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Missouri L 75-62 Mizzou Arena
2/19/2023 Alabama W 60-45 Humphrey Coliseum
2/23/2023 Arkansas W 87-73 Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

