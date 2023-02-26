The LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) aim to extend a 16-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Mississippi State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 15 more points per game (72) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57).

Mississippi State is 19-8 when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.

Mississippi State has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 57 points.

The 85.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 27.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.9).

LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 57.9 points.

LSU is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 72 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (40.9%).

The Bulldogs' 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Lady Tigers have given up.

