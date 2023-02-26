Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (21-7) at Foster Auditorium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of Alabama. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Rebels took care of business in their most recent matchup 72-64 against Missouri on Thursday.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 65, Ole Miss 64

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On January 12, the Rebels registered their best win of the season, a 66-58 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 29

72-64 at home over Missouri (No. 62) on February 23

79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on December 29

Ole Miss Performance Insights