The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) are home in SEC action versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13 SEC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Mississippi State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 207th.

The Bulldogs average 7.5 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Gamecocks allow (73.4).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 5-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State puts up 69.3 points per game at home, compared to 63 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are giving up 58.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 63.7.

When playing at home, Mississippi State is averaging 1.4 more threes per game (5.7) than on the road (4.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (27%) compared to in road games (24.4%).

Mississippi State Schedule