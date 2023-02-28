Top Mississippi State Players to Watch vs. South Carolina - February 28
Tuesday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum features the Bulldogs' Cameron Matthews as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SECN.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State's Last Game
Mississippi State won its most recent game versus Texas A&M, 69-62, on Saturday. Tolu Smith was its high scorer with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tolu Smith
|17
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Shakeel Moore
|14
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Cameron Matthews
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
Mississippi State Players to Watch
Smith is tops on the Bulldogs with 15 points per game and 8.3 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.
Matthews is posting 7.6 points, 2.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
D.J. Jeffries posts 8.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Shakeel Moore is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
Dashawn Davis is tops on the Bulldogs at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2 rebounds and 8.5 points.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tolu Smith
|17.3
|8.8
|2.3
|0.7
|1
|0
|Cameron Matthews
|9.8
|5.5
|2.7
|2
|0.4
|0.1
|Dashawn Davis
|8.9
|2.2
|3.8
|2.2
|0
|0.9
|D.J. Jeffries
|8.6
|6.2
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|Shakeel Moore
|11
|3
|2.7
|0.9
|0.4
|1.6
