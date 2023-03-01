With +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the championship in the 2022-23 college basketball season, confidence is not high for the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

On Sunday, February 19 at 5:30 PM ET, the Bulldogs square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a home game.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Mississippi State Team Stats

This year, the Bulldogs have a 12-2 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road while going 3-1 in neutral-site games.

In SEC action, Mississippi State is 7-6. That's compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

Mississippi State ranks 64th in college basketball with 71.8 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 42nd with 57.8 points allowed per game.

Mississippi State Quadrant Records

1-7 | 3-1 | 7-0 | 7-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Mississippi State is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 38th-most losses.

Mississippi State has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Mississippi State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.