Thursday's game between the Alcorn State Lady Braves (11-16) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-25) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60, with heavily favored Alcorn State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Braves head into this game after a 72-66 victory over Texas Southern on Monday.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 71, Mississippi Valley State 60

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Braves' best victory this season came against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings. The Lady Braves took home the 58-49 win at home on January 23.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on January 30

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 22

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on December 6

72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 21

73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alcorn State Performance Insights