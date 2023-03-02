Jackson State vs. UAPB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 2
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-19, 6-10 SWAC) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (11-18, 10-6 SWAC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on HBCUGo.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAPB vs. Jackson State matchup.
Jackson State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo
Jackson State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAPB Moneyline
|Jackson State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAPB (-1.5)
|142.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|UAPB (-1.5)
|142.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|UAPB (-1.5)
|142.5
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|UAPB (-1.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
Jackson State vs. UAPB Betting Trends
- Jackson State has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers are 10-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- UAPB has compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden Lions games have hit the over 10 out of 23 times this season.
