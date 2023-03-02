Thursday's contest that pits the Jackson State Lady Tigers (18-8) versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-15) at H.O. Clemmons Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of Jackson State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Lady Tigers secured a 90-65 win against Prairie View A&M.

Jackson State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Jackson State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 72, UAPB 58

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers secured their best win of the season on November 15, a 69-63 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Jackson State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 145) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 181) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 225) on January 30

90-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on February 27

88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on February 6

Jackson State Performance Insights