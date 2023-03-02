Thursday's game that pits the Alcorn State Lady Braves (11-16) against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-25) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Alcorn State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Delta Devilettes lost their last outing 95-60 against UAPB on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 71, Mississippi Valley State 60

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devilettes notched their best win of the season on December 14, when they took down the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 305 in our computer rankings, 67-63.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 (.105%) -- the fourth-most defeats.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights