Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (20-9) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-18) matching up at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lady Eagles secured a 69-64 victory against Louisiana.
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Arkansas State 62
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles' signature win this season came in a 56-50 victory on December 17 against the Long Beach State Beach, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.
- Southern Miss has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 99) on December 16
- 77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 125) on December 29
- 88-79 at home over Troy (No. 125) on February 22
- 56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 184) on November 26
- 69-64 on the road over Louisiana (No. 196) on February 24
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 60.2 per outing (74th in college basketball).
- With 65.4 points per game in Sun Belt contests, Southern Miss is scoring 1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.4 PPG).
- The Lady Eagles are scoring 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 64.0 points per contest.
- Defensively, Southern Miss has been better in home games this season, allowing 57.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 in away games.
- The Lady Eagles have been scoring 68.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 64.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
