Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-16) and Alcorn State Lady Braves (12-16) going head to head at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Braves took care of business in their most recent matchup 69-58 against Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 68, Alcorn State 62

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Braves captured their signature win of the season on January 30, when they defeated the Grambling Lady Tigers, who rank No. 275 in our computer rankings, 58-52.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-49 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on January 23

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on November 22

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 317) on December 6

73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on February 13

72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alcorn State Performance Insights