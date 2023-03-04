The Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-13, 10-7 SEC) are slated to match up on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Cameron Matthews is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN | Watch live on FuboTV

Mississippi State's Last Game

On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Mississippi State beat South Carolina 74-68. With 20 points, Shakeel Moore was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shakeel Moore 20 0 2 2 0 1 Tolu Smith 16 6 3 1 0 0 Shawn Jones Jr. 11 4 0 0 0 2

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Tolu Smith puts up 15 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Matthews is putting up 7.6 points, 2.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

D.J. Jeffries is posting 8.8 points, 1.8 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Moore posts 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dashawn Davis averages a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 37.1% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)