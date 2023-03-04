Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (19-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-26) squaring off at Harrison HPER Complex in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-49 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Delta Devilettes lost 69-58 to Alcorn State on Thursday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 82, Mississippi Valley State 49

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Delta Devilettes beat the New Orleans Privateers 67-63 on December 14.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-18 (.100%) -- the fourth-most losses.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights