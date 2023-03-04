Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) against the Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of South Carolina, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Rebels enter this contest after a 77-60 victory over Texas A&M on Friday.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 74, Ole Miss 56

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

  • The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 66-58 victory on January 12 over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42) in our computer rankings.
  • The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
  • Ole Miss has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
  • 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1
  • 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26
  • 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 29
  • 72-64 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 23

Ole Miss Performance Insights

  • The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game, with a +416 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (90th in college basketball) and give up 56 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
  • Ole Miss has averaged 3.4 fewer points in SEC play (66.5) than overall (69.9).
  • At home, the Rebels average 74.6 points per game. Away, they average 63.3.
  • At home, Ole Miss concedes 53.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 59.
  • While the Rebels are scoring 69.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 67 points per contest.

