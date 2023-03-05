Sunday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (22-8) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (21-9) at Pensacola Bay Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Texas State securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Lady Eagles won their most recent outing 79-72 against Arkansas State on Friday.

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 63, Southern Miss 62

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Eagles registered their signature win of the season on December 16, a 50-45 victory.

Southern Miss has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 101) on December 17

77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 128) on December 29

88-79 at home over Troy (No. 128) on February 22

56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on November 26

69-64 on the road over Louisiana (No. 196) on February 24

Southern Miss Performance Insights