Southern Miss vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (22-8) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (21-9) at Pensacola Bay Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Texas State securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Lady Eagles won their most recent outing 79-72 against Arkansas State on Friday.
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 63, Southern Miss 62
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- Against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Eagles registered their signature win of the season on December 16, a 50-45 victory.
- Southern Miss has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 101) on December 17
- 77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 128) on December 29
- 88-79 at home over Troy (No. 128) on February 22
- 56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on November 26
- 69-64 on the road over Louisiana (No. 196) on February 24
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (184th in college basketball) and give up 60.6 per outing (80th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Southern Miss is averaging more points (65.4 per game) than it is overall (64.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Eagles average 65.7 points per game. On the road, they score 64.
- At home, Southern Miss allows 57.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 64.8.
- While the Lady Eagles are scoring 64.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 69.1 a contest.
