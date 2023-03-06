The New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Murphy, in his last game, had 15 points in a 108-99 loss to the Warriors.

Let's break down Murphy's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA 19.5 17.6 17.4 PR 17.5 16.3 15.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Murphy III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Trey Murphy III has made 4.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Murphy's Pelicans average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 28th in the league, allowing 118.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 41.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the NBA.

Giving up 26.2 assists per game, the Kings are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 36 30 4 2 6 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murphy or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.