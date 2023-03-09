The No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) are favored by 3.5 points in the SEC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Florida Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC) on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM on SEC Network. The point total is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -3.5 130.5

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Mississippi State and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 total points.

Mississippi State has an average point total of 126.8 in its outings this year, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State (16-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 10.7% more often than Florida (13-14-0) this year.

Mississippi State vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 10 35.7% 66.4 138.5 60.4 129 130.6 Florida 20 71.4% 72.1 138.5 68.6 129 140.9

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

Mississippi State has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulldogs have gone over the total six times.

The Bulldogs have put together a 10-8-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Gators allow (68.6).

Mississippi State has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Mississippi State vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-12-0 10-6 12-16-0 Florida 13-14-0 3-6 15-13-0

Mississippi State vs. Florida Home/Away Splits

Mississippi State Florida 12-4 Home Record 10-5 4-6 Away Record 4-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

