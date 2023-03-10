The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) will square off against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7.5) 137 -305 +255 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Mississippi State has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • Alabama is 17-14-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 31 games have gone over the point total.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The Bulldogs were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

