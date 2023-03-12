Sunday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (31-36) and the New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) at Smoothie King Center features the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant and the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans dropped their most recent game to the Thunder, 110-96, on Saturday. McCollum led the way with 26 points, plus seven boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 26 7 8 0 0 4 Trey Murphy III 15 4 2 0 1 2 Naji Marshall 15 8 2 0 0 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas is the Pelicans' top rebounder (9.6 per game), and he averages 14.1 points and 1.7 assists.

The Pelicans get 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans get 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 22.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 19.7 4.3 5.2 0.2 0.3 2.4 Brandon Ingram 23.2 4.3 3.4 0.3 0 1.5 Herbert Jones 7.8 4.9 3.1 1.3 0.6 0.6 Trey Murphy III 11.3 3.4 1.9 1.1 0.8 2 Jonas Valančiūnas 9 6.6 1.6 0.1 0.3 0.2

