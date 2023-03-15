Wednesday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) clashing at Purcell Pavilion in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

The Bulldogs' last game was a 79-72 loss to Texas A&M on Thursday.

Mississippi State vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Mississippi State vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6, the Bulldogs notched their best win of the season, a 91-90 home victory.

The Bulldogs have eight losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Mississippi State Performance Insights