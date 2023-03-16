Duke vs. Oral Roberts: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (26-8) take on the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 7:10 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Oral Roberts matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Oral Roberts Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-6.5)
|145.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Duke (-6.5)
|146
|-265
|+225
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Duke (-6.5)
|145.5
|-278
|+220
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends
- Duke has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 34 games this season have hit the over.
- Oral Roberts has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- A total of 13 Golden Eagles games this year have hit the over.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Duke is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), but only 14th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Blue Devils' national championship odds have fallen from +1600 at the start of the season to +3500, the 68th-biggest change among all teams.
- Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
Oral Roberts Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +70000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Oral Roberts has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.