Thursday's contest that pits the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-10) versus the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on March 16.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers' most recent game was a 65-64 loss to Southern on Friday.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Jackson State vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 66, Jackson State 61

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Jackson State Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on November 15 by registering a 69-63 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 82-ranked team in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Memphis Lady Tigers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Jackson State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (17).

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 82) on November 15

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 139) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 194) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 219) on January 30

88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on February 6

Jackson State Performance Insights