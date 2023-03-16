Jackson State vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-10) versus the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on March 16.
The Jackson State Lady Tigers' most recent game was a 65-64 loss to Southern on Friday.
Jackson State vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Jackson State vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 66, Jackson State 61
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on November 15 by registering a 69-63 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 82-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- According to the RPI, the Memphis Lady Tigers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
- Jackson State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (17).
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 82) on November 15
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 139) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 194) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 219) on January 30
- 88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on February 6
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers put up 68.9 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per outing (53rd in college basketball). They have a +297 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.
- In conference action, Jackson State is scoring more points (74.7 per game) than it is overall (68.9) in 2022-23.
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers are putting up more points at home (75.9 per game) than on the road (64.9).
- At home, Jackson State allows 53.9 points per game. Away, it gives up 63.8.
- Over their past 10 games, the Jackson State Lady Tigers are scoring 73.3 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average (68.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.