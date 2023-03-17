Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 105-72 against Ohio State.

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in Division 1.

Iowa has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

When the Lions took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on January 12 by a score of 53-46, it was their best win of the year so far.

SE Louisiana has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 166) on January 12

59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 166) on February 4

66-57 over Lamar (No. 183) on March 9

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 258) on January 21

60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 258) on March 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +518 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (325th in college basketball).

On offense, Iowa is tallying 89.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (87.5 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 90.1 points per game this year at home, which is 4.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa is surrendering 12.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than on the road (78.5).

The Hawkeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 87.2 points a contest compared to the 87.5 they've averaged this season.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights