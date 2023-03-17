Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 105-72 against Ohio State.
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in Division 1.
- Iowa has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- When the Lions took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on January 12 by a score of 53-46, it was their best win of the year so far.
- SE Louisiana has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 166) on January 12
- 59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 166) on February 4
- 66-57 over Lamar (No. 183) on March 9
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 258) on January 21
- 60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 258) on March 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +518 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (325th in college basketball).
- On offense, Iowa is tallying 89.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (87.5 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 90.1 points per game this year at home, which is 4.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (85.9).
- When playing at home, Iowa is surrendering 12.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than on the road (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 87.2 points a contest compared to the 87.5 they've averaged this season.
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.7 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 54.5 per contest (14th in college basketball).
- SE Louisiana scores fewer points in conference action (61.1 per game) than overall (62.7).
- The Lions score 68.6 points per game at home, and 58.3 on the road.
- At home, SE Louisiana gives up 48.1 points per game. Away, it allows 58.9.
- The Lions have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 66.5 points per contest, 3.8 more than their season average of 62.7.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.