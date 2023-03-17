The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) will aim to beat the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-4.5) 130.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa State (-4.5) 131 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Cyclones' 32 games have hit the over.
  • Pittsburgh is 22-10-1 ATS this year.
  • Panthers games have gone over the point total 21 out of 33 times this year.

Iowa State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • Iowa State is 22nd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).
  • The Cyclones' national championship odds have improved from +20000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The Panthers have had the 19th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +60000 at the start of the season to +30000.
  • Pittsburgh has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

