Friday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) against the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-68 in favor of Iowa State. Tipoff is at 3:10 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Pittsburgh projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Iowa State. The over/under is listed at 131.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Iowa State -4.5

Iowa State -4.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -200, Pittsburgh +165

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Pittsburgh 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Iowa State has a 16-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Pittsburgh, who is 20-11-0 ATS. The Cyclones have a 10-21-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 20-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 144 points per game, 12.5 more points than this matchup's total. Iowa State is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests, while Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +182 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.4 points per game (267th in college basketball) and give up 62.8 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It collects 30.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 245th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.6 per outing.

Iowa State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from deep.

The Cyclones' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 212th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 27th in college basketball.

Iowa State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.5 per game (245th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.9 (12th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and allowing 70.1 per contest, 176th in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential.

The 33 rebounds per game Pittsburgh accumulates rank 98th in the country, 1.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents grab.

Pittsburgh makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.2% from deep (68th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.2%.

Pittsburgh forces 11.1 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (51st in college basketball).

