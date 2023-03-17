Friday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) versus the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Montana State. The total is listed at 139.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -7.5

Kansas State -7.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +310

Kansas State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Montana State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-7.5)



Kansas State (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Kansas State has a 20-10-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Montana State, who is 19-12-0 ATS. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Bobcats games have gone over 14 times. The teams average 149.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Kansas State is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Montana State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +207 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are allowing 69 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.

The 32.4 rebounds per game Kansas State averages rank 138th in the country, and are 2.2 more than the 30.2 its opponents collect per contest.

Kansas State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Wildcats' 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 163rd in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +258 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.2 points per game, 122nd in college basketball, and are giving up 66.6 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball.

Montana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It grabs 30 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.7.

Montana State knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.1%.

Montana State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

