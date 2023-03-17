Friday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) matching up with the Providence Friars (21-11) at TBA (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 victory for Kentucky, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Kentucky vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 75, Providence 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-4.2)

Kentucky (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Kentucky is 15-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Providence's 16-12-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have a 19-11-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Friars have a record of 14-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Providence has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game with a +225 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 68.0 per contest (119th in college basketball).

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.3 boards. It is collecting 36.2 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.9 per outing.

Kentucky knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (109th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 60th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 115th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.4 (311th in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 78.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (217th in college basketball). They have a +217 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Providence wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It records 35.1 rebounds per game, 28th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Providence knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (260th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.0%.

Providence and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Friars commit 11.0 per game (94th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (229th in college basketball).

