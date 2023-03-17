Friday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) matching up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) at 6:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 win for Creighton, who are favored by our model.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 70-56 win against Illinois in their last outing on Wednesday.

Mississippi State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Mississippi State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 62

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 24 in the AP's Top 25) on February 6 by a score of 91-90, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

Mississippi State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 53) on March 15

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

Mississippi State Performance Insights