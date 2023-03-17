The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (22-8) meet the No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 6:00 PM.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Mississippi State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (61.2).
  • Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
  • Creighton is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Bluejays put up 71.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Creighton is 19-4 when scoring more than 59.0 points.
  • Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ LSU L 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/2/2023 Texas A&M L 79-72 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/15/2023 Illinois W 70-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/17/2023 Creighton - Purcell Pavilion

