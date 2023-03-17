How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (22-8) meet the No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 6:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Mississippi State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (61.2).
- Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
- Creighton is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Bluejays put up 71.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- Creighton is 19-4 when scoring more than 59.0 points.
- Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ LSU
|L 74-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-72
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/15/2023
|Illinois
|W 70-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
