The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (22-8) meet the No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 6:00 PM.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (61.2).

Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

Creighton is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

The Bluejays put up 71.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs give up.

Creighton is 19-4 when scoring more than 59.0 points.

Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

