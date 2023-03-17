Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) squaring off at Maples Pavilion in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- When the Rebels beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, the No. 39 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-58 on January 12, it was their season's best win.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
- The Rebels have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29
Gonzaga Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs took down the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 73-72, on November 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Bulldogs have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Gonzaga is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Gonzaga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-72 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 21
- 79-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 19
- 71-59 on the road over SFA (No. 59) on December 1
- 63-53 at home over Portland (No. 60) on February 11
- 73-66 on the road over Portland (No. 60) on January 14
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels average 69.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (25th in college basketball). They have a +387 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.
- On offense, Ole Miss is posting 66.5 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (69.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- The Rebels put up 74.6 points per game in home games, compared to 63.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss is giving up 53.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 59.
- In their last 10 games, the Rebels have been scoring 64.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 69.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Gonzaga Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 72.4 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +410 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game.
- In WCC action, Gonzaga has averaged 0.3 fewer points (72.1) than overall (72.4) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs score 71.3 points per game at home, and 74.2 on the road.
- At home Gonzaga is giving up 53.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than it is on the road (63.9).
- In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs are putting up 68.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 72.4.
