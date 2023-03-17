Friday's contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) squaring off at Maples Pavilion in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

When the Rebels beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, the No. 39 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-58 on January 12, it was their season's best win.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

The Rebels have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 73-72, on November 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Bulldogs have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Gonzaga is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Gonzaga 2022-23 Best Wins

73-72 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 21

79-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 19

71-59 on the road over SFA (No. 59) on December 1

63-53 at home over Portland (No. 60) on February 11

73-66 on the road over Portland (No. 60) on January 14

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 69.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (25th in college basketball). They have a +387 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.

On offense, Ole Miss is posting 66.5 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (69.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.

The Rebels put up 74.6 points per game in home games, compared to 63.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Ole Miss is giving up 53.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 59.

In their last 10 games, the Rebels have been scoring 64.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 69.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Gonzaga Performance Insights