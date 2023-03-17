How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) hit the court against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The contest starts at 10:00 PM.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 72.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 56.8 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga is 27-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Ole Miss has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.4 points.
- The 69.3 points per game the Rebels put up are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59.6).
- Ole Miss has a 19-3 record when putting up more than 59.6 points.
- Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
- This season the Rebels are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 57-55
|Foster Auditorium
|3/3/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 77-60
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|South Carolina
|L 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Maples Pavilion
