An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) hit the court against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The contest starts at 10:00 PM.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 72.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 56.8 the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • Gonzaga is 27-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.4 points.
  • The 69.3 points per game the Rebels put up are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59.6).
  • Ole Miss has a 19-3 record when putting up more than 59.6 points.
  • Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • This season the Rebels are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Alabama W 57-55 Foster Auditorium
3/3/2023 Texas A&M W 77-60 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 South Carolina L 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Gonzaga - Maples Pavilion

