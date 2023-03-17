An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) hit the court against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The contest starts at 10:00 PM.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 72.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 56.8 the Rebels allow to opponents.

Gonzaga is 27-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Ole Miss has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.4 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Rebels put up are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59.6).

Ole Miss has a 19-3 record when putting up more than 59.6 points.

Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.

This season the Rebels are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

