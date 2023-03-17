The No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) meet on Friday at 10:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 72.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 56.8 the Rebels give up.

Gonzaga has put together a 27-3 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Ole Miss' record is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Rebels score are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59.6).

Ole Miss has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When Gonzaga allows fewer than 69.3 points, it is 25-0.

The Rebels are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Bulldogs' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Rebels have given up.

