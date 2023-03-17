The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) visit the Houston Rockets (17-52) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17, 2023. The Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Rockets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5.5)

Pelicans (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Rockets (27-38-4 ATS) have covered the spread 44.9% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Pelicans (31-37-1) this year.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (39.6%).

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (35 out of 69), which is more often than Houston's games have (34 out of 69).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 20-12, while the Rockets are 15-50 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively, New Orleans is posting 113.9 points per game (16th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 113.5 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank eighth in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per contest.

The Pelicans are making 10.8 treys per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.4% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

New Orleans has taken 65.1% two-pointers and 34.9% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.2% are two-pointers and 25.8% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.