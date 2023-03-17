Check out the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (33-36), which currently has two players listed, as the Pelicans prepare for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (17-52) at Toyota Center on Friday, March 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Pelicans suffered a 123-108 loss to the Lakers. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 22 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26.0 7.0 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9.0 2.3 3.0

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Alperen Sengun: Questionable (Groin)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

Pelicans Season Insights

The 113.9 points per game the Pelicans record are just 4.3 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.2).

New Orleans is 20-5 when scoring more than 118.2 points.

The Pelicans have been scoring 108.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 113.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New Orleans hits 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3.

The Pelicans average 111 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5.5 228

