The No. 8 South Florida Bulls (26-6) face off against the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 11:30 AM.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

South Florida vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up 5.7 more points per game (65) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (59.3).

When it scores more than 59.3 points, Marquette is 17-2.

South Florida is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 65 points.

The Bulls score 13.1 more points per game (71) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.9).

When South Florida puts up more than 57.9 points, it is 26-3.

When Marquette allows fewer than 71 points, it is 19-6.

The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (41.3%).

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/22/2023 Tulsa W 93-83 Yuengling Center 3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati W 85-55 Fifth Third Arena 3/7/2023 Wichita State L 65-53 Dickies Arena 3/17/2023 Marquette - Colonial Life Arena

Marquette Schedule