Friday's contest between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and Iona Gaels (27-7) squaring off at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Iona projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup against UConn. The total has been set at 141.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -9.5

UConn -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -450, Iona +350

UConn vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Iona

Pick ATS: Iona (+9.5)



Iona (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UConn's record against the spread so far this season is 18-9-0, while Iona's is 15-8-0. The Huskies are 17-10-0 and the Gaels are 11-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 154.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Iona has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +443 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It is grabbing 35.9 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.2 per outing.

UConn makes 9 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (4.9). It is shooting 35.7% from deep (94th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30%.

The Huskies average 101 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (120th in college basketball).

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (67th in college basketball) and allow 65 per outing (41st in college basketball).

Iona wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 33.4 rebounds per game, 81st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.9.

Iona hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36% from deep (82nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.2%.

Iona has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (104th in college basketball).

