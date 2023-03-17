Friday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) matching up with the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-48 win as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hokies earned a 75-67 victory over Louisville.

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' signature win this season came in a 58-37 victory over the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on March 4.

The Hokies have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Lady Mocs beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a 69-40 win on March 3. It was their signature victory of the season.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5

73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4

63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (scoring 72.5 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball) and have a +479 scoring differential overall.

On offense, Virginia Tech is averaging 68.9 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.5 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.

The Hokies are scoring 76.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.

Virginia Tech is giving up 54.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (61.9).

On offense, the Hokies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 69.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.5 they've put up over the course of this year.

