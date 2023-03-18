Saturday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-47 and heavily favors Duke to take home the win. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 58-37 loss to Virginia Tech in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 4 in the AP's Top 25) on January 26 by a score of 66-55, it was their best win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 1

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 25) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came in a 47-42 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14.

Iona has 22 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 222) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 222) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball and are giving up 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

With 60.2 points per game in ACC contests, Duke is tallying 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.1 PPG).

The Blue Devils are scoring 67.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.5 points per contest.

Defensively Duke has been worse at home this season, ceding 50.3 points per game, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 10.3 points fewer than the 63.1 they've scored this season.

Iona Performance Insights