Duke vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 2:40 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.
Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|128.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Duke (-3.5)
|128.5
|-165
|+140
Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Duke has compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games this season have hit the over.
- Tennessee has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
- Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 34 times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Duke is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (13th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- The Volunteers were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
