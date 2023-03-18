The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will compete with the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has compiled an 18-16-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games have hit the over.

Auburn has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.

Tigers games have hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Bookmakers rate Houston higher (best in the country) than the computer rankings do (third-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 79th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +450.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds down from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +7500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 68th-biggest change.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.3%.

